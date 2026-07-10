California families buy their 82-unit mobile home park, securing rents and staying put

"They formed a cooperative, applied for grants, and worked with the lender."

For dozens of families in Salinas, California, one of the biggest fears tied to mobile home living has just eased: The land beneath their homes is no longer controlled by an outside owner.

Residents of the 82-unit Alisal Country Estates Mobile Home Park now collectively own the property, a move that brings added security at a time when affordable housing is hard to find in California.

What happened?

According to The Salinas Californian, the deal to buy the mobile home park closed recently at $12 million, converting the park into a resident-owned community.

Funding for the purchase came through a $4.5 million forgivable loan from the Joe Cerna Jr. Farmworker Housing Grant Program and financing from ROC Capital, the community development financial institution arm of ROC USA.

"This purchase means so much for my family, our entire community," community board treasurer Leticia Castro Martinez said in a statement, per The Californian.

After the park went up for sale in 2024, residents worked with the California Center for Cooperative Development to organize a cooperative, pursue grants, and put a board in place to finalize the purchase.

"They formed a cooperative, applied for grants, and worked with the lender," Liliana Lomeli of the California Center for Cooperative Development said, per The Californian.

The deal is ROC Capital's third financing of a resident-owned mobile home park in the state since 2021.

Why does it matter?

In many mobile home parks, families own their homes but rent the land. That arrangement can leave residents vulnerable to rising rents and displacement.

Lomeli told The Californian the sector has drawn rising investor interest, with some buyers who "increase the rents to a level that is not doable for residents — many are working families or seniors on fixed incomes, and then we see a lot of displacement."

In California, land-lease costs can run from $750 to over $2,000 per month, depending on the region, the newspaper reported.

Resident ownership changes that dynamic. Rather than generating profits for a landlord, the park only needs enough revenue to cover operations, maintenance, reserves, and loan payments.

"Long term, this means stability, rent stabilization, and housing security," Lomeli told The Californian.

Local control also extends beyond monthly costs. Across the country, renters have been blocked from practical, money-saving lifestyle changes by landlords and homeowners association rules, including gardening and hanging clotheslines to dry laundry.

Greater control at the community level can give residents more say over the everyday choices that help households lower expenses.

What's being done?

The ownership push required residents to formalize a cooperative, elect a board, write bylaws, and complete the financing process.

"The residents really pulled this together," Lomeli told The Californian. "They have full-time jobs and then came home to work on this, which is like a second job."

Going forward, the board will meet monthly, update residents on park issues, and vote on the annual budget.

If the community decides it wants to take on a major project, such as a new parking lot, residents will be able to decide together whether to raise fees to cover the cost.

A broader fix could also come from Sacramento. Senate Bill 1092, the Mobilehome Community Stability and Preservation Act, would require owners who receive an offer to sell, lease, or transfer a park to give residents or their representatives the opportunity to submit a competitive bid.

For people dealing with restrictive housing rules in their own communities, it can help to organize with neighbors and work through existing governance systems. Changing bylaws and pushing for practical updates can make homes more affordable and sustainable.

"In a time when families are working harder than ever to create a better future for the next generation, this represents hope, security, and a continued commitment to our community's future," said Martinez, the board treasurer, per The Californian.

Lomeli added, "It definitely brings a lot more security for everyone in the park."

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