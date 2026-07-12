Gardener boxed in by concrete and invasives finally gets monarchs to visit new milkweed

"That egg-laying moment is so rare to actually witness. Lucky catch."

A gardener whose yard was surrounded by invasive plants and concrete got a meaningful reward for planting natives when a monarch butterfly showed up.

What happened?

The native plant enthusiast shared a clip of the pollinator landing on a milkweed plant on Reddit, where they wrote: "I live in a desolate wasteland of concrete and invasive species (notice the Japanese knotweed and creeping thistle coming through the fence). I know monarchs get much more attention than they deserve, but this still feels good."

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The post sparked a discussion full of congratulations, personal butterfly updates, and questions over why this has been such a rough year for monarch sightings.

The replies mixed excitement with frustration. One person said their yard was full of insects and birds but that their milkweed plants still had not been touched.

Another wrote: "Hadn't seen one either until yesterday. You're doing good, but keep the welcome mat out."

"I had one come to my yard yesterday and laid some eggs right in front of me," someone else said. "It was a nice surprise."

A fourth commenter replied: "That egg-laying moment is so rare to actually witness. Lucky catch."

Why does it matter?

Even a small patch of native habitat can make a difference, especially in places dominated by pavement, fences, and invasive growth.

Monarchs rely on milkweed as host plants, so their visits can be a sign that a yard is a usable habitat. In areas where wildlife has few places to rest, feed, and reproduce, even a modest planting can help support pollinators.

There can be benefits for homeowners, too. Replacing part of a traditional lawn with native plants can mean less mowing, less watering, and less fertilizing, which can save both time and money.

It also does not have to be an all-or-nothing change. Even a partial lawn replacement with native plants, clover, buffalo grass, or xeriscaping can reduce maintenance needs and make a space more resilient and more welcoming to pollinators and other wildlife.

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