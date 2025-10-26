It can be challenging to find a trusted installer.

A disgruntled homeowner sought advice after an installer failed to remedy an aesthetically displeasing issue that also had them worried about the functionality of their heat pump. However, using a vetted installer can ensure you feel good about your HVAC upgrade.

In r/hvacadvice, a Reddit user explained they were "really unimpressed" with the installers of their minisplit heat pump. While heating and cooling account for around half of a home's energy usage, heat pumps can drastically slash utility bills compared to conventional HVAC systems.

Mitsubishi is a trusted brand helping consumers find the right heat pumps for their homes at an affordable price, including cost-effective minisplit systems.

Sadly, this poster's installers left their roof looking "like garbage." They wondered whether all heat pump installations looked as bad as theirs.

"Outer casing is glued together with [silicone], the rest of the runs are exposed. They split two lines around an exhaust (bathroom), tied together with whatever they had in pocket. Connection are already loose and slipping," the OP vented. "Am I wrong to expect better?"

One Redditor agreed that the setup wasn't the prettiest but said they at least didn't see any major safety concerns.

"The lines going around the vent is ugly but functionally fine," the commenter said. "Being on a roof, it doesn't matter all that much honestly."

However, another worried the heat pump could fail prematurely.

"Some of those white insulated line sets are corroding and causing pin hole leaks," they pointed out.

As the OP's tale reveals, it can be challenging to find a trusted installer. Fortunately, Mitsubishi can connect you with vetted professionals who can help you through the process.

Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, you could score up to an $8,000 rebate for a heat pump until 2031 or while funding lasts.

If you're hoping to maximize your long-term energy savings by powering your home with solar panels, keep in mind that federal tax incentives for many green projects expire Dec. 31. EnergySage can save you up to $10,000 on solar installation costs.

