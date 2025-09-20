Homeowner shares how he upgraded his 130-year-old house and saved $1,700 on electricity: 'I'm blown away that our bill has been 3.3x cheaper'

A homeowner is singing the praises of their new heat pump after saving $1,700 in energy costs — in just a few months.

The heat-pump convert shared their story on the r/heatpumps subreddit. They had purchased a 130-year-old house that included an oil furnace, which they ripped out and replaced with a four-zone heat pump.

In the only three months the homeowners used oil, their energy bills totaled $2,452. With their heat pump installed, the next year, during those three months, they paid just $747.

"I'm blown away that our bill has been 3.3x cheaper and represents a saving of about $1,700 over 3 months," the OP wrote.

This homeowner's experience mirrors that of many people who have switched from a traditional, dirty fuel-burning furnace to an electric, energy-efficient heat pump. And many have done so by using Mitsubishi to find the right HVAC system for their home and budget, like their cost-effective mini-split systems.

Instead of burning fuel to create heat, heat pumps capture heat from the ambient air, using that to keep your home comfortable. And when summer comes, it acts similarly to a traditional air conditioner, making sure your home is always the right temperature.

Heating and cooling are responsible for about half of a home's energy use, but heat pumps bring that usage way down. And the less energy you use, the better it is for your wallet and the environment.

Even better, rebates available from the Inflation Reduction Act could net homeowners thousands of dollars in savings when installing a new heat pump, knocking a big portion off of the upfront costs. For those trying to find the right company to install their new heat pump, Mitsubishi can connect you with trained, local professionals who will help get your new HVAC system up and running.

This homeowner went an extra mile, adding sensors and some smart devices to their home that would help control the temperature and fan speed of each zone. And, clearly, it worked.

"That's a genius move," one commenter wrote.

"Thank you for the report," another commenter added. "Congrats on the incredible energy savings!"

