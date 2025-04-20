Next-gen HVACs can scan your home to maximize bill savings — here's how they work

It thermally scans the room from left to right to identify cool and warm spots.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, heating and cooling account for around 43% of household energy bills. Older systems tend to waste much of that energy, but some next-generation wall-mounted HVACs have advanced features to maximize efficiency.

Mitsubishi's 3D i-see Sensor monitors a room's temperature to prevent overcooling or overheating and can detect whether or not a room is occupied. It thermally scans the room from left to right to identify cool and warm spots.

It divides the space into 752 three-dimensional zones to detect the position of heat signatures, allowing the sensor to determine whether a room is occupied or empty. When occupied, the airflow can be programmed to blow towards or away from a person using direct or indirect mode. When empty, the unit goes into energy-saving mode and won't activate if a pet runs into the room.

Wall-mounted HVACs are generally better for the environment than traditional systems, as they use far less energy. With the 3D i-see Sensor, that pollution footprint is even smaller. Our World in Data estimates that air conditioning is responsible for around 3% of harmful emissions worldwide.

With temperatures rising and extreme weather events causing hotter, drier summers, that impact will only increase. Technology like this sensor can lessen that environmental footprint without risking exposure to lethal heatwaves.

Of course, there are other energy-efficient options for cooling and heating a home. A heat pump is a more energy-efficient alternative to standard furnaces and air conditioners. It works by collecting heat from the air or the ground outside the home and concentrating it for indoor use. Unlike many HVAC systems, which can only cool, a heat pump can both cool and heat a home.

