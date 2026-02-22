State supreme court rules against HOAs in fight over solar panels: 'A decisive win for property rights'

After being tried and appealed all the way to the state's highest tribunal, the issue was finally resolved.

In a unanimous January decision, the Missouri Supreme Court ruled that homeowners associations cannot prevent homeowners from installing solar panels, Solar Power World reported.

This is a major win for homeowners in the Show Me State because installing solar panels is one of the best ways to reduce your energy bills. The technology converts abundant sunlight into a valuable resource that you can use. To make the transition yourself, visit EnergySage and use its free tools to compare quotes.

The case of Colleen Eikmeier, et al. v. Granite Springs Homeowners Association concerned a state law put into place in 2022 via Senate Bill 820. It prohibited HOAs from banning solar panels starting in 2023.

Even better, the law specifically prohibited effective bans — restrictions that technically allow solar panels but in practice prevent their reasonable use.

However, Eikmeier's HOA enacted a restriction that only allowed solar panels in the back of her house, an effective ban. When challenged in court, it argued that the state law should not apply to any HOA that existed before the law was created.

The Supreme Court did not agree. After being tried and appealed all the way to the state's highest tribunal, the issue was finally resolved. The law now applies to all homeowners and HOAs in Missouri.

"Not only is this a victory for solar in our state, but this is a decisive win for property rights," said James Owen, who represented the plaintiffs and is the executive director of Renew Missouri, per Solar Power World. "I am thrilled the Supreme Court not only held up the protections established by the Legislature but also helped make renewables and customer choice to pursue renewables more available in our state."

For even more savings, plus protection during outages, you can add battery storage to your solar setup. EnergySage also offers information about this option and can connect you with installers who offer competitive estimates.

