Missouri gardener's morning haul: wild blackberries, tomatoes, cabbage, and a 30-pound watermelon

A user on Reddit is reminding people why growing food at home can be so rewarding by sharing images of a single morning's bountiful harvest.

What happened?

In a post on Reddit's r/homestead forum, a homeowner and gardener living in Missouri shared that they picked a half gallon of wild blackberries, a hearty cabbage, a pile of tomatoes, and a 30-pound watermelon in one morning.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The photos had people's mouths watering in the comment section and served as a reminder of how beneficial home gardening can be.

Why does it matter?

Half a gallon of blackberries, a cabbage, several tomatoes, and a massive watermelon could easily add up to multiple trips to the produce aisle and a pricey grocery bill.

Fruits and vegetables harvested at home are often picked at peak ripeness, which can mean better flavor and texture than produce that has spent days in transit or on store shelves. While that makes the food more readily available, it could mean you miss out on unique flavors.

Gardening can also support mental and physical well-being. It gets people outside, encourages movement, and offers a hands-on connection to the food they eat.

For anyone inspired by this kind of harvest, the easiest way to start is small. A few tomato plants, a berry patch, or even one bed of leafy greens can be enough to build confidence and reduce produce costs over time. While it may not make a big dent in your grocery bill at first, eating fresh fruit and veggies will have a positive impact on your cooking and lifestyle almost immediately.

People in the comments complimented the user on their bounty.

"Those look delicious," one user said

"Absolutely beautiful! Congrats on such a plentiful summer harvest," another added.

"I am so jealous!!!" a commenter wrote.

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