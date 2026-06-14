Teens chasing a wiffle ball to a storm drain rescue a family's missing emotional support cat

"The world kind of stops for you."

What started as a neighborhood wiffle ball game in Greenville, North Carolina, ended with teenagers helping recover a missing emotional support cat after they noticed her inside a storm drain.

What happened?

As WITN reported, Kimberlea Bauer and her daughter, Gillian, had recently relocated from Rocky Mount to the Greenville area. Their cat, Robin, played an important role in the household by helping Gillian cope with anxiety, something she has done since 2022.

"We went around looking at different rescues and humane societies, and they immediately bonded," Bauer told the station.

When Robin went missing from the neighborhood, the family spent days trying to find her and exhausted all possibilities, per WITN.

They shared daily Facebook posts, filed a lost-pet report with animal services, hung posters, and used a drone in the search, according to the station. They even brought in Bravo K911, a Raleigh-based K-9 team.

The break in the search came while local teens were playing wiffle ball. Believing the ball had gone into a storm drain, they looked down and saw bright green eyes, the network reported.

Alice, one of the teenagers, realized the cat was Robin after seeing a missing-cat flyer. She called Bauer, and a boy in the group climbed into the drain to bring Robin out safely, WITN reported.

It worked out great for the teens, who got a $500 reward for their effort, the network said.

Why does it matter?

In this case, Robin's role as an emotional support cat made her disappearance especially upsetting.

"The world kind of stops for you," Gillian Bauer told WITN. "It doesn't feel real that she's actually gone."

The family used nearly every tool available, but in the end, a group of observant teens connected the dots.

Storm drains, culverts, and other hard-to-check spaces can become accidental hiding places for frightened animals. Broad neighborhood outreach, including flyers and online updates, can help more people know what to look for in places owners might never think to check.

What are people saying?

The Bauer family treated Robin's disappearance as an urgent mission, mobilizing friends and volunteers to help bring her home. They were relieved to have the cat back in their lives.

"She has made a huge impact on my daughter … to be able to be independent because Robin does soothe her and calm her," Kiberlea Bauer shared with WITN.

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