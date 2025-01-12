Plant owner learns hard lesson after trying popular product promising lush growth: 'The exact same thing ... happened'

After one Redditor used a popular indoor plant product, the aftermath was shared on r/houseplants with growing concern — pun intended.

The Redditor posted a photo of Miracle-Gro indoor plant food spikes, followed by several photos of plants with yellowing and browning leaves.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I think I accidentally just killed my plants," the OP wrote.

It was their first time using the product after doing thorough research and finding good reviews. They even followed the directions exactly, and yet their plants paid the price.

Their dilemma was posted in hopes of some guidance and they went to the right place.

"The exact same thing with the exact same brand happened to me," one Redditor empathized.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

The biggest consensus was that these store-bought fertilizers are concentrated with chemicals to the point they often need to be diluted to prevent burning the plant.

Case in point, one comment advised, "Each type/family of plant will take different levels of fertilizer nutrients. You'll need to research each one so you don't burn them in the future. You could buy a super low dosage of nutrient fertilizer or dilute a generic one a lot to avoid this."

Another agreed, saying, "General rule of thumb for fertilising. Use 50% of the instructed amount, much easier to fertilise again than it is to flush excess nutrients!"

🗣️ What's the hardest thing about taking care of your yard?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Synthetic fertilizers actually disrupt soil pH levels, leaving nothing but a buildup of chemicals and salt that destroys soil and all the microorganisms that call it home. There's also chemical runoff that ends up in our waterways, oceans, rivers, and drinking water. And let's not forget all of the dirty energy that goes into bringing these products to shelves — from production to packaging, it's a hefty carbon footprint. Scotts Miracle-Gro has also been caught greenwashing in its latest line of lawsuits.

If you need fertilizer, the best bet is to go organic. If you're looking to reduce the amount of fertilizer your yard or plants need, consider native plants and lawns. Native plants don't require the time, money, or maintenance non-natives do because they thrive in their natural environment. You'll save money on water bills while creating a healthier ecosystem for pollinators, who are the champions of our food supply.

Rewilding can come in a variety of shapes and colors — from wildflowers and vegetable gardens to clover lawns and xeriscaping. There's something for everyone. Check out Audubon's Native Plant Database to discover options in your area. Even a partial lawn replacement comes with benefits. Maybe it's the year to go au naturale.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



