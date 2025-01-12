  • Home Home

Plant owner learns hard lesson after trying popular product promising lush growth: 'The exact same thing ... happened'

"I think I accidentally just killed my plants."

by Jennifer Kodros
“I think I accidentally just killed my plants."

Photo Credit: Reddit

After one Redditor used a popular indoor plant product, the aftermath was shared on r/houseplants with growing concern — pun intended.

The Redditor posted a photo of Miracle-Gro indoor plant food spikes, followed by several photos of plants with yellowing and browning leaves.

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

"I think I accidentally just killed my plants," the OP wrote.

It was their first time using the product after doing thorough research and finding good reviews. They even followed the directions exactly, and yet their plants paid the price. 

Their dilemma was posted in hopes of some guidance and they went to the right place.

"The exact same thing with the exact same brand happened to me," one Redditor empathized.

Watch now: Could your lawn be tanking your home's resale value?

The biggest consensus was that these store-bought fertilizers are concentrated with chemicals to the point they often need to be diluted to prevent burning the plant. 

Case in point, one comment advised, "Each type/family of plant will take different levels of fertilizer nutrients. You'll need to research each one so you don't burn them in the future. You could buy a super low dosage of nutrient fertilizer or dilute a generic one a lot to avoid this." 

Another agreed, saying, "General rule of thumb for fertilising. Use 50% of the instructed amount, much easier to fertilise again than it is to flush excess nutrients!" 

🗣️ What's the hardest thing about taking care of your yard?

🔘 Mowing the lawn 🏡

🔘 Controlling weeds 🌿

🔘 Keeping pests at bay 🐿️

🔘 I don't have a yard 🤷

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Synthetic fertilizers actually disrupt soil pH levels, leaving nothing but a buildup of chemicals and salt that destroys soil and all the microorganisms that call it home. There's also chemical runoff that ends up in our waterways, oceans, rivers, and drinking water. And let's not forget all of the dirty energy that goes into bringing these products to shelves — from production to packaging, it's a hefty carbon footprint. Scotts Miracle-Gro has also been caught greenwashing in its latest line of lawsuits.

If you need fertilizer, the best bet is to go organic. If you're looking to reduce the amount of fertilizer your yard or plants need, consider native plants and lawns. Native plants don't require the time, money, or maintenance non-natives do because they thrive in their natural environment. You'll save money on water bills while creating a healthier ecosystem for pollinators, who are the champions of our food supply.

Rewilding can come in a variety of shapes and colors — from wildflowers and vegetable gardens to clover lawns and xeriscaping. There's something for everyone. Check out Audubon's Native Plant Database to discover options in your area. Even a partial lawn replacement comes with benefits. Maybe it's the year to go au naturale.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x