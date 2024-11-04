Homeowner stresses over failed attempts at ousting persistent garden invader: 'An exorcism is about the only way'

Looking for a change in scenery, one homeowner took to the r/Gardening subreddit for advice on removing their mint garden patch to install a bed of strawberries instead.

The accompanying photo in the Reddit post shows a narrow strip of garden bed seated in concrete stonework, overflowing with bright green mint leaves. You would think that clearing the mint from this garden patch would be simple. However, with mint, it's never quite that clear-cut (pun intended).

Photo Credit: Reddit

Mint is a vigorous and persistent plant — invasive, even. It tends to take over neighboring garden spaces by underground runners, monopolizing soil nutrients and resources.

"Believe it or not this was from a little grocery store mint plant," the original poster shared. The Redditor also noted that, "[they get] as tall as me without trimming."

Many gardeners are familiar with the persistence of mint. One commenter joked: "Call a priest, 'cause an exorcism is about the only way to get rid of mint."

Another commenter suggested simply putting in the elbow grease to pull as much of the plant and roots as possible. While the OP may not have intended for such an overgrowth in their garden patch, their post was a refreshing reminder that lawns don't have to be boring.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

In fact, a few other lawn replacement options are much more low-maintenance, wallet-friendly, and good for the environment — for example, a native plant lawn or a natural lawn.

A native plant lawn, composed of plants native to your local region, will require less water and effort to maintain because those plants are already accustomed to the local climate. Native plants also encourage native wildlife species, including birds, bees, and other pollinators, to thrive, ultimately protecting the food chain in the local ecosystem.

Buffalo grass is a great native plant that grows slowly and best mimics traditional turf. Clover lawns are incredibly cost-efficient — as low as $1 per 1,000 square feet, and you might just find a four-leaf clover. Xeriscaping reduces water usage by decorating your yard with drought-resistant plants. Even a partial lawn replacement would allow homeowners to benefit from a native lawn.

But, if life gives you a bunch of mint, trim it and "start a mojito stand," one commenter from the Reddit post suggested; another commenter responded: "There's always money in a mojito stand."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.