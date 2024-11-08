Expert calls out disturbing marketing by popular clothing company: 'So ridiculous'

Sustainable fashion enthusiast Katie (@katieerobinson_) brings attention to one of the fashion industry's biggest crimes.

Overtop a LinkedIn posting of buttoned denim tube-tops on a store rack, Katie doubles down and explains why the original post claiming "next level BS" is so accurate.

Katie calls out the fast fashion brand for trying to profit off the ever-growing upcycling movement by manufacturing brand-new clothing to mimic the look.

This is the antithesis of what upcycling is all about — sustainability and keeping things circular by reviving old clothing.









"Where does the greenwashing end?" Katie asked in the caption.

Greenwashing is when companies, services, or products intentionally mislead customers with false or vague environmental claims. This particular clothing store used upcycled-inspired designs to attract customers, sabotaging the entire concept behind upcycling, which reduces waste and frowns upon fast fashion brands.

While fast fashion is alluring because of its prices, the quality and production process will only cost you more in the end. They use cheap and harmful materials and dyes made with dirty energy sources to churn out clothes rapidly. The problem is that these clothes aren't made to last and end up in already overcrowded landfills, producing a toxic cocktail of planet-warming gases.

Florida State University research in 2020 revealed fast fashion uses nearly 20 trillion gallons of water each year for production. That's a lot of water. The European Parliament reported that textile production is responsible for around 20% of all global clean water pollution. Fast fashion is also under fire for questionable labor conditions.

Mending and upcycling your own clothes reduces textile waste, saves money, and keeps your closet unique and fashion forward. If you're in need of something you don't have, consider thrifting or online second-hand retail options like Poshmark or Depop.

If all else fails, consider investing in eco-friendly clothing brands for quality goods designed to last that don't contribute to environmental destruction along the way. Check out Good on You's list of the 59 most sustainable clothing brands in the U.S..

The upcycling scheme came with heavy sighs and fingers pointed toward Zara.

"I just think it's so ridiculous. Why not encourage upcycling?" Katie asked in the video.

"Grrrrrr," a TikToker agreed.

"Nooooooo. Uggghhhh," chimed another.

