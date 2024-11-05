Man seeking fashion help discovers how to create dozens of outfits without a cluttered wardrobe: 'Everyone should have ... staples'

"My wardrobe starts becoming stressful as soon as I engage too much with fashion trends online."

Minimalist wardrobes are trending as a way to simplify your life while saving money and positively impacting the environment.

Instead of being overwhelmed by piles of cheap clothes that create clutter and wear out quickly, the idea is to focus on just a few high-quality pieces that you can effortlessly mix and match.

One minimalist went to Reddit to ask fellow r/minimalism followers how to skip the stressful wardrobe and still be fashionable.

The minimalist explained that he felt more confident after surgery and wanted to explore cottagecore, piratecore, and fairycore outfits.

"Do you have any suggestions on how to achieve this fashion look but also be practical and low maintenance?" he asked. "I have no idea where to start."

Regardless of the style he chooses, the original poster had the right idea for crafting a new wardrobe.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Minimalist wardrobes are an excellent way to save money on clothing, especially if you shop at thrift stores. Shopping secondhand extends the life span of items and reduces textile waste in our landfills.

Resale shops are also excellent places to find the unique style the OP is looking for and where fast fashion falls short.

Meanwhile, having fewer clothing options to choose from and stress over reduces "chronic overwhelm" and contributes to a healthier, happier you.

🗣️ How often do you clean out your closet?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Other minimalists responded to the OP's question with suggestions about how to update his wardrobe without spending a fortune on new pieces.

"My wardrobe starts becoming stressful as soon as I engage too much with fashion trends online," one Reddit user shared. "It's good and important to know what you like, but try to avoid constantly looking for new things to like."

"Everyone should have 'timeless pieces' as staples of any wardrobe," a Reddit user wrote in the comments. "Basically, a couple of good quality core (neutral) wardrobe items that will always be fashionable and can work in multiple circumstances, including even work. But most importantly can also be mixed and matched."

Another Redditor suggested: "Start making a Pinterest board of all the looks/outfits you like."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.