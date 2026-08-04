Cold first floor, hot upstairs, and $300 gas bills — a mini-split could fix all three

By focusing on one space, it can reduce waste and, in some situations, lower winter energy costs.

A cold first floor and overheated upstairs bedrooms can make winter uncomfortable in more ways than one, as residents face a combination of temperature extremes and massive energy bills.

What's happening?

In a post on Reddit, one homeowner described just such a situation. They explained that they live in a two-story, roughly 1,600-square-foot house with high first-floor ceilings, a relatively new furnace, and a duct setup that leaves the downstairs "very very cold" while the second floor gets too warm.

Despite the less-than-ideal temperatures, the original poster said they still were being hit with home-heating bills of over $300.

Many commenters confirmed that a mini-split heat pump could be a good solution for the OP's situation. The Redditors argued that a mini-split in the downstairs living room could help by heating the area directly rather than relying on the existing system, which is warming the house unevenly.

"Producing that heat with a mini-split is the most efficient way to do so," advised one Redditor.

Further, several Redditors added that the OP's results would depend on details such as insulation, local utility prices, and room size. They also explained that a fully installed system would likely cost more than $1,000 unless the homeowner planned to take on a fairly advanced DIY installation themselves.

Why does it matter?

Temperature imbalances like the one in OP's home often show up in houses with high ceilings, single-zone ductwork, and thermostats placed in rooms that do not reflect how the rest of the house feels. These factors can result in wasted energy, higher utility bills, and rooms that still never feel the right temperature.

Mini-splits are a type of heat pump, and heat pumps are significantly more energy-efficient than traditional HVAC systems while also providing both heating and cooling. Installing heat pumps also can translate into tax credits, rebates, and long-term savings, especially for homeowners comparing upgrades through EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace.

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For homeowners who do not need a whole-home overhaul, Merino offers a variety of single-room options.

What can I do?

If your downstairs is freezing while the upstairs stays too warm, several potential solutions are available. These include improving airflow, establishing HVAC zoning, or installing a dedicated heat source for a particular room or area.

Determining the best answer for a particular home will depend on several factors. To help the OP with their decision, commenters suggested getting a load calculation, measuring the room carefully, and comparing electricity prices with natural gas prices before making a purchase.

For example, a mini-split heat pump can be especially useful when the goal is to heat the areas that you and your family actually use instead of the entire house. By focusing on one space, it can reduce waste and, in some situations, lower winter energy costs.

To take the energy efficiency and cost savings of heat pumps even further, many homeowners pair them with home solar. Those interested in learning more about home solar can use EnergySage to compare free solar quotes. And for those still weighing ductless heat pumps versus more complicated upgrades, EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace can help compare options.

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