Homeowner takes maintenance into own hands after contractor refuses crucial service: 'Is this normal?'

Mini-split heat pumps are known for being more efficient than traditional heating and cooling systems. But what happens when your installing company won't service your unit?

That happened to one Reddit user, who asked other homeowners: "Is this normal?"

Despite their frustration, they took matters into their own hands by completing a thorough DIY cleaning and getting the mini-split heat pump back in action.

The scoop

After learning that their mini-split heat pump needed a deep cleaning that the local HVAC installer wouldn't do, the original poster did it themselves.

The homeowner watched YouTube videos from HVAC School to learn the process. One video shows how to do it from start to finish without removing the entire indoor unit. So, the OP disassembled the unit, using a cleaning kit to service the machine.

" I did this myself yesterday. It went well enough," they shared. "The blower is now clean. It's operating normally."

How it's helping

Heating your home takes up a large chunk of your energy costs. Upgrading to a mini-split heat pump can be one of the best ways to lower your energy bill by heating and cooling your home more efficiently than traditional systems. When properly maintained, mini-split heat pumps are more efficient than central heating and cooling systems, as ductwork can account for more than 30% of energy loss.

Maintenance for mini-split heat pumps should include a deep cleaning at least once a year, according to Carrier. Prices vary by company and location for this service. But to give you an idea, one Boise, Idaho, company called HydroKleen208 charges $384 to clean one pump and an indoor unit, plus $117 per additional indoor unit.

You can also choose to save money by doing the deep cleaning yourself. And, if you're like the OP and having a difficult time finding a contractor to clean your system for you, having this skill can really come in handy.

If you don't feel comfortable with a DIY job, keep in mind that some HVAC system manufacturers will help you find a qualified installer or maintenance technician at a reasonable price. For example, Mitsubishi will connect you with someone from its trusted network for installs and repairs.

As an additional perk, by making the switch to a more energy-efficient system, you'll be doing good for the planet by reducing the pollution that comes from your home. You can use a tool like HomeBoost to find air leaks and insulation gaps to help you weatherize your home for more savings and eco-friendly results.

What everyone's saying

While Redditors in the comments section had mixed feelings about whether the OP's issue was "normal" or not, several agreed that the DIY was impressive.

"Well done," one commenter said. "That's definitely the first time I've heard of a homeowner pulling the blower on a mini split to do a cleaning themselves, but it sounds like you were left with no options."

"Sounds like you're pretty handy and capable," another added.

