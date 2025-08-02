Curious office worker seeks advice to avoid hundreds of dollars in electricity costs: 'I'm a little worried'

The original poster is certainly not alone.

People across the United States, and around the globe, are feeling the sweltering heat this summer.

Trying to stay cool, a Redditor took to the r/Hawaii subreddit to follow up on another post about mini-split air conditioning.

The mini split is a type of heating and cooling system that does not require ductwork like central air conditioning. People tend to like mini splits because they are energy-efficient and you have a fair amount of control over different rooms in the house. Many mini splits are heat pumps, so they both heat and cool a space.

"I'm a little worried about how much it will cost to run the unit," the post read.

The top commenter mentioned that they had solar and, with a moderate temperature setting, their AC units only consumed 0.1 to 0.4 kW.

In general, going solar is one of the best ways to save money on your home energy costs and reduce reliance on dirty energy that contributes to heat-trapping pollution in the atmosphere. EnergySage has free tools to gather solar installation estimates and compare installer quotes.

For the past few years, many solar incentives have helped homeowners incorporate this cost-saving hack into their homes.

However, Congress has since eliminated the Investment Tax Credit, which will likely disappear by the end of 2025. To claim the 30% tax credit, homeowners will need to complete the installation before the end of the year.

With EnergySage's free services, the average person can get nearly $10,000 in incentives for solar purchases and installations, helping to keep appliances like mini splits affordable. EnergySage has a helpful tool that shows a state-by-state map of the average cost of a home solar panel system along with state-specific incentives.

Lots of comments on the post offered additional advice to optimize the mini-splits.

One response noted, "How well you control the airflow and the heat coming into and out of the house is critical too."

Another user said that their energy bills went down, and they were pleased with how much quieter the mini splits were.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.