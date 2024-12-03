Gardener shares miniature lawn care device that packs a powerful punch: 'This is my favorite new tool'

"The field behind my house doesn't have a chance."

One gardener showed off their secret weapon — a miniature chainsaw that packs a lot of punch in a tiny package.

TikToker Farm Boy James (@farmboyjames) heartily endorsed the diminutive battery-powered tech in a video.

The TikTok starts with Farm Boy James noting that to harvest broccoli, you "want to do it fast and easy." Their Saker mini chainsaw is shown effortlessly cutting through the broccoli in seconds.

The video continues by confirming that the mini chainsaw "comes in handy" for other gardening tasks. That includes quick tree work, as Farm Boy James divulges on-screen. The gardener next describes the electric lawn tool as "fast, efficient, and very safe, but not a toy."

"This is my new favorite tool on the farm," Farm Boy James declares. The video concludes with the TikToker showing the trigger, the safety guard, and everything that comes with it, including batteries, chainsaw blades, gloves, safety goggles, and a charger. In the caption, the gardener said: "The price is really great right now, too!"

The TikToker's love of their tiny battery-powered chainsaw mimics the plaudits that electric chainsaws have received from the Reddit community.

Gas-powered tools are not only extremely loud, they are extreme polluters no matter their size. For battery-powered equipment users, there's the added convenience of not having to buy gas or spill it while refilling.

It's no coincidence that areas are phasing out or outright banning gas-powered lawn equipment. There are also advantages to avoiding an imprecise handheld tool that can get messy in the wrong hands.

Another thing to admire, or perhaps envy, about the TikToker is his gardening chops for growing his own broccoli. Gardening comes with many health and exercise benefits, which Farm Boy James is tapping into.

Additionally, produce can lose a lot of nutrients in the long journey from the farm to your grocery store. That's just another reason why growing your own food and supporting local farms is a great thing to do.

Commenters on TikTok were excited by the mini chainsaw.

One joked: "I'm always here for any excuse to use a power tool!"

Another user said they'd bought one and had grand plans: "The field behind my house doesn't have a chance. Goodbye, Poplar seedlings!!!"

"I love my Saker!" a TikToker declared.

