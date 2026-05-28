Jaw-dropping before-and-after photos show backyard turn into 'urban oasis': 'Heaven for critters and humans'

A Midwest homeowner's breathtaking before-and-after backyard photos are wowing viewers, showing how a standard grass lawn was transformed into a lush refuge for wildlife.

What began as pandemic frustration has since become what the homeowner described as an "urban oasis" filled with birdsong, butterflies, and dramatically more lightning bugs.

In a Reddit post in the r/NoLawns community, the homeowner explained that they "woke up one morning during COVID" and had grown tired of mowing, noisy yard equipment, chemical treatments, and a yard that no longer seemed to support fireflies. Their wife agreed, and the couple began reshaping their Midwest yard.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



The result was a major move away from the traditional lawn model and toward a more natural landscape. The space now attracts multiple kinds of swallowtail butterflies, summer monarchs, chipmunks, lizards, and "an incredible array of birds." A barred owl even appears occasionally, the homeowner wrote in the post.

The change in insect life has been especially noticeable. The homeowner said they now see "orders of magnitude more lightning bugs than most other houses," a striking shift from the quieter, chemically maintained yard they once had.

The transformed space has become part of their daily routine. After work, they said, one of their favorite rituals is taking a beer out to the shaded backyard in the evening to watch feeder birds and unwind.

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Traditional grass can require constant mowing, watering, fertilizing, weeding, and pest control — all of which cost time and money. Swapping in a native plant lawn, or even partially replacing turf, can reduce maintenance, save money on lawn care, and lower water bills.

When homeowners stop saturating their property with pesticides and herbicides, local ecosystems often rebound. Pollinators, birds, and beneficial insects need food, shelter, and safer conditions, and naturalized yards can help provide all three.

Instead of treating the yard like a chore, the homeowner now uses it as a place to relax and reconnect with nature. Even a partial lawn replacement — such as converting a side yard, shady patch, or hard-to-mow area — can reduce maintenance and create habitat for birds and pollinators.

Homeowners have several low-maintenance alternatives to consider. Native plants are among the best options for supporting local wildlife. Clover can stay green with less fuss than standard turf, buffalo grass can be a good low-water choice in some regions, and xeriscaping can dramatically reduce watering needs in dry climates. Depending on the yard, a mix of these approaches may work best.

One commenter noted: "Heaven for critters and humans!"

"Tons of work, but worth it," the homeowner wrote. And after the transformation, they said, it's now "truly a wonderful place, smack dab in the middle of an urban area."

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