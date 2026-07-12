Midwest gardener turns a small yard into a 130-species oasis, including 100 native plants

"Majority of what's in these pictures has been planted since 2022."

A small yard in the Midwest is offering a big dose of gardening inspiration after one Redditor shared photos packed with vibrant flowers.

Instead of a plain stretch of turf, the space has become a thriving patchwork of native plants and personal favorites.

What happened?

In the r/gardening Reddit forum, a gardener from the Midwest shared images of the yard they call their "happy place," saying it contains "130 plant species or thereabouts," with "Roughly 100 of them … native to my region in the midwest."

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



With over 17k upvotes and hundreds of comments, the gardener said the space is "pretty small," which is why some of the growing happens in containers.

After someone in the comments asked about the timeline behind the garden, the poster said, "A little bit of work whenever I could get out for the last 14 or so years, but I got much more into it just about 4 years ago, and majority of what's in these pictures has been planted since 2022."

"Beautiful garden, OP. Like a painting!" another commenter wrote.

Why does it matter?

More homeowners are rethinking the standard lawn.

Native plants are often better suited to local conditions, which can mean spending less time and money on watering, mowing, fertilizer, and general upkeep. Over time, those changes can also help lower water bills.

Replacing even part of a traditional lawn can bring those benefits. Homeowners do not need to convert an entire yard at once to see results; swapping out a section for native plants, clover, buffalo grass, or a xeriscaped bed can reduce maintenance while creating habitat for pollinators and birds.

What can I do?

Starting small can be especially helpful in problem areas. A few native plants in containers, a border bed, or one converted patch of lawn can be easier to manage than a full overhaul.

If you want other low-maintenance options, clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping can all reduce mowing and watering needs.

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