Scientist reveals alarming side effect of using microwaves: 'Where we've looked, we've found harm'

"It's really going to help those chemicals to leach out."

We've all done it — popped last night's leftovers in a plastic container right into the microwave to heat up. But scientists are raising new concerns about what happens when plastic meets microwave heat.

What's happening?

Health reported that a new analysis of previous research has taken a closer look at the harm microplastics can have on human health, including when plastic is used to store food.

Researchers determined that microplastics are believed to harm our reproductive, digestive, and respiratory health — and they may be linked to diseases such as lung and colon cancer.

"Where we've looked, we've found harm," Katie Pelch, a senior scientist at the Natural Resources Defense Council, told Health.

Research has found that microwaving food in plastic for just three minutes can release millions of tiny plastic particles into the food, which humans then ingest. Microplastics are also shed from containers used to freeze food, as freezing can weaken the plastic.

Why is microwaving plastic concerning?

Popping leftovers into the microwave in a plastic container is a bad idea because "it's really going to help those chemicals to leach out of the plastic and into the food," said Carmen Marsit, a professor of environmental health at Emory University's Rollins School of Public Health, according to Health.

Microplastics are now found in air, water, and soil, meaning we're exposed to them daily through many pathways. If we add more exposure simply by reheating food, it may compound the health effects scientists are already concerned about.

What can we do about this?

For families, this means reconsidering how food is stored and reheated. Glass, ceramic, or stainless steel containers are widely considered safer alternatives. Many glass and ceramic containers are microwave-safe and won't increase your exposure to microplastics.

Even if you want to use plastic food containers in the fridge, experts recommend transferring leftovers to a plate, glass, or ceramic container before microwaving. We can also reduce our exposure by avoiding single-use plastic packaging whenever possible.

The issue points to a broader need to reduce plastic production and waste — not only for human health but also for environmental reasons. Breaking up with single-use products can also save you money in the long term.

Producing plastic adds pollution to our atmosphere and reduces air quality. Also, plastic often ends up in landfills, where it breaks down into microplastics that make their way into our oceans, drinking water, soil, and food. Research has even found microplastics and nanoplastics infiltrating the edible parts of vegetables through soil exposure.

By choosing plastic alternatives, we can reduce the harm plastic has on our environment, water resources, wildlife, and human health.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.