Stylist highlights bigger problem after showcasing horrendous trends in recent years

A TikToker took part in a video trend, but the lighthearted look into fashion statements from the past highlighted a bigger problem within the fashion industry: microtrends.

"This trend but with my worst clothes (micro trend final boss)," reads the text at the beginning of the video by Mandukyo (@tittxy), which shows the creator in a series of distinct outfits. The caption says all the clothes are from 2020-21.

"2020 shein core," commented one viewer, and herein lies the darker side of this trend. Shein, and all fast-fashion companies, are damaging to consumers' bank accounts and the planet.

As far as wearers' wallets are concerned, while the low price of fast fashion allows buyers to stay on-trend without draining their bank accounts, cheap clothing actually ends up costing them more in the long run because it has to be replaced so often.

This type of disposable clothing also wreaks havoc on the environment. The EPA reports that thrown-away clothing is the top source of textile waste in America. Worldwide, over 100 million tons of textile waste gets sent to landfills each year, contributing loads of planet-warming pollution to the atmosphere. When good clothing gets thrown away, all the resources used to make it also go to waste.

Microtrends, like the type of clothing showcased in the OP's video, are a new fashion phenomenon in which, instead of lasting for a season, trends go in and out of style in a matter of weeks. This means even more financial and environmental waste, and the number of times an article of clothing gets worn has already declined by 36% in the last 15 years.

Thankfully, thrifting has also increased with the rise in knowledge of the harm of fast fashion to the environment and human health. Further, many companies now allow you to trade in old clothes for cash or other rewards.

The good news in this example is that the OP still owns the clothes, and many comments indicate they would likely find new homes for the clothes if they donated them.

"All of these could still fit current trends if styled correctly!" wrote one viewer.

"Is it bad that I would unironically wear all of those," asked another.

"[I'd] wear these all," said one more.

