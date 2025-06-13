Gardener shares money-saving hack using old drink lids: 'So creative'

If you have grown microgreens at home before, you understand that it is essential to find a way to keep them humid. However, a lot of the recommended tricks are to use new plastic wraps, Ziploc bags, or to buy plastic humidity domes.

One TikToker suggested another option that can reuse single-use plastic that is already in your home.

The scoop

TikToker Mike V., who posts under the account Keep on Growin (@keep_on_growin), shared a few options that have helped him grow an abundance of sprouts without spending any more money or using new plastic.

"While trying to be more eco-friendly, I grew a lot of plants in little glass jars," he said. "I use … little plastic lids for germination to get the seeds started. It's the kind that come with your frosty beverages. The plants aren't growing in it, just holding in the humidity while they sprout. Now you can help the planet and grow microgreens."

In the video, he shows a plethora of healthy microgreens starting to sprout under the humidity kept in by the lids. He shared that once the greens have sprouted enough, he removes them to let them grow taller in the glass jar.

If you're not one to buy to-go drinks that come with plastic lids, he also suggests using small plastic dog food and cat food containers as lids.

How it's helping

While growing your own food can reduce your use of plastic and packaging greatly, gardening can still require plastic in the form of tools, pots, and lids. Encouraging consumers to think beyond buying new is a wonderful tip that is not only great for their wallet but is also a big benefit to the environment.

Extending the lifespan of plastic items, especially the ones made to be single-use, is vital to keeping plastic out of our landfills. Only 9% of the world's plastic and under 7% of the plastic in the U.S. is recycled every year — which means every step taken to extend the use of plastic before it's tossed makes a difference.

Gardening has also been proved to provide both mental and physical health benefits to gardeners as it encourages people to get outside and add more fiber to their diet.

What everyone's saying

The comments are overwhelmingly positive and grateful for his advice.

"So much respect for your goals," one user said.

"Love it!" another commenter added.

"So creative," said a third.

