Homeowner shares before-and-after photos after transforming awkward space on side of house: 'Perfect spot for a morning coffee'

Not every homeowner gets the idyllic open backyard with room to grow a vast garden. Many of us get slivers of land on a balcony or beside our home mere feet before the edge of our property.

Just because a space is small does not mean that it's unusable. One Redditor shared photos of their home upgrade on the r/GardeningUK subreddit to show how they thought big despite the lack of square footage.

"Before & After: tiny, awkward newbuild patch of gravel to garden (in progress!)," the OP posted.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The attached pictures show how they converted a simple patch of gravel into a garden paradise with a dozen planters and two seating areas decorated with pillows.

When you convert a yard from gravel or monoculture grass to a native plant yard, you shift your space into one that uses fewer resources and gives back to the neighborhood. Native species require less maintenance time and less water, which in turn lowers your output and water bill.

When native plants are installed to replace invasive species or anything non-native, you attract local animals and pollinators back to the area. When pollinators return, they help restore harmony in the ecosystem and protect our food chain.

To save time on maintenance, reduce your monthly bills, and lower your contribution to air pollution, consider upgrading your yard or rewilding your yard. Choices such as buffalo grass and clover are simple solutions that are also easy on the budget. Even if you can only replace a partial lawn, you can still reap the benefits.

The Redditors were excited to offer virtual applause to this impressive renovation.

"Ahh..nice! Perfect spot for a morning coffee," one user replied.

"That is actually outstanding, and should be the reference photo for all the 'what do I do with this small strip next to my house' posts," another Redditor wrote.

