Gardener warned after sharing photos of concerning growth in yard: 'It spreads and takes over everything'

A perplexed homeowner sought help from a gardening subreddit to identify and manage a problematic plant that had taken over their yard.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The photos were posted to r/WhatsThisPlant, and the subreddit quickly identified the plant as a Mexican petunia, also known as Britton's wild petunia (Ruellia simplex). As the name suggests, it's native to Mexico and Central America but considered invasive in several U.S. states. It was introduced in the early 1900s for its ornamental qualities but soon grew out of control.

Outside of their native range, Mexican petunias are highly damaging as they are resilient and easily spread. Like other invasives, they outcompete and overwhelm native flora for nutrients, and their roots are extremely difficult to remove entirely; even a small fragment is enough for the petunia to reestablish itself.

The thread underlines the importance of carefully selecting suitable plants for gardening. Rather than opting for pretty but harmful introduced plants, there's always a native alternative.

For example, Texas Invasives suggests violet wild petunia or western wild petunia, among others, as better fits in some Southern states. Rewilding a yard with plants that have evolved over centuries in a particular locale offers all of the aesthetics with none of the drawbacks. Moreover, those lovely natural lawns entice pollinators — which help support our food supply — and other helpful species while saving you money and time on maintenance.

Options like xeriscaping or using turfgrass substitutes like clover or buffalo grass can reduce your water bills and cut down on labor — even if you only do a partial lawn replacement.

The comments on the thread were a blend of practical advice and a fair helping of sympathy. One commenter lamented: "They are all over my yard.… you never win." '

Another said: "Often planted as an ornamental… then it spreads and takes over everything."

"Be diligent in killing any that remain. I fought a multi-year battle against them because the previous homeowner had let them completely take over a large bed. It was constant the first two years and I was still catching the occasional sprout for almost four years," advised one poster all too familiar with the plant.

