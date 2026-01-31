Eye-opening video reveals US 'tiny town' filled with unusual homes: 'Best little hidden gem'

A glimpse into a tiny community and its unique history went viral on TikTok. Gaining over 300,000 views, the video shared a tiny home neighborhood tucked in Merrick, Long Island, New York.

TikToker Michael (@mih.cal) has an account dedicated to sharing interesting spots throughout New York. Merrick was a site Michael visited because of the unusually small cottages that make up the neighborhood.

@mih.cal Hidden in Merrick, Long Island, there's a tiny home neighborhood with one of the strangest backstories in New York. Known by locals as "The Camp Grounds," this quiet circle of cottages actually began as a Methodist camp-meeting site in the 1860s, where people once gathered in tents arranged around a central tabernacle. Over time, those tents were replaced by small cottages, many no larger than a garage, forming what became one of Long Island's first tiny home communities. The curved roads still follow the old wagon paths from the 19th century, giving the neighborhood its signature circular layout. You can still visit today start your walk at Wesley Avenue in Merrick and explore this piece of hidden Long Island history that feels straight out of another century. ♬ original sound - Michael | Hidden NY 🔑

Coined "Tiny Town" and "The Camp Grounds" by locals, the small homes form a circular community that was originally a Methodist camp-meeting site. Dating back to the 1860s, the community was made up of a group of tents arranged around a central tabernacle.

However, as time passed, the tents were replaced with tiny homes, making the neighborhood Long Island's first tiny-home community, according to Michael.

TikTokers were intrigued to learn about the tiny neighborhood and compared it to other historical sites in the U.S.

"Best little hidden gem," responded one user. "Perfect for walks."

"This is just like the gingerbread cottages on Martha's Vineyard," added another TikToker.

Tiny homes like Merrick's historical community aren't just culturally significant. They're also beneficial for the environment. Smaller homes consume less energy, decreasing their total pollution output.

Since tiny homes use less energy, they also decrease your energy bills. You'll cut down on your electricity and water use, reducing your monthly bills while also decreasing your environmental impact.

When you downsize, you naturally declutter and donate unnecessary items. By reducing your household items down to just the essentials, you'll open yourself up to a new level of mental clarity and peace. Many tiny homeowners emphasize the presence and focus that come with living a tiny home lifestyle.

TikTokers continued to discuss the unique and sustainable setup in Merrick.

"Wow, I never knew!" wrote one user. "Thank you for sharing!"

"I'd love to see what they look like inside," commented another TikToker.

