Dumpster diver stunned after finding historic artifact in trash can: 'Are you gonna bring it to a museum?'

"What a strange thing to come across."

The items that dumpster divers come across can range from commonplace to highly unusual. However, in this case, this dumpster find was so unlikely that it's almost comical.

Posting to the r/DumpsterDiving subreddit, a user shared a series of photographs related to their discovery of a pen unlike any other.

"I found some old antique medical equipment in the trash, and inside the box was apparently the pen used to sign the mental health act of 1966. I found a photo of the event and it's definitely the one. What a strange thing to come across," the description of the post read.

What a strange thing indeed.

The Mental Health and Intellectual Disability Act of 1966 was signed into law by then-Pennsylvania Gov. William W. Scranton.

It aimed to implement several sweeping initiatives in the state to support the expansion of mental health services, including establishing a national network of community mental health centers, authorizing funding for mental health research, and expanding Medicaid coverage to include mental health services, among other measures.

Somehow, this dumpster diver came across the very same pen that Gov. Scranton used to sign this act into law, inside a random medical antique box.

While this is a unique case, dumpster divers are no strangers to finding things simply left to waste in dumpsters like this.

Whether it's totally usable sneakers that a store simply discarded to make room for other stock or food that's never been opened, dumpster diving is practically the modern-day equivalent of a genuine treasure hunt. Much like thrifting, you can dumpster-dive to find perfectly good items while saving yourself some serious cash.

It can even save you money as an alternative to buying expensive groceries or equipment, though make sure to understand what you can and can't do in your locale. It's also good to keep in mind general safety tips, such as wearing gloves, using caution around broken materials, and taking care to confirm food is actually still fit to eat.

"Nice find, it's a piece of history," one user wrote in response.

Another user said: "What a wonderful find. Are you gonna bring it to a museum?"

