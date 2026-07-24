Free library class shows how to mend torn clothes instead of replacing them

Attendees were also given materials so that they could keep learning this skill at home.

Learning how to mend can feel overwhelming. But one person's experience at a free library class shows that picking up a few sewing skills can make clothing repairs feel more doable.

What happened?

On Reddit, the original poster described attending a mending workshop at their public library that covered the running, back, and hem stitches.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Attendees were also given materials so that they could keep learning this skill at home.

The OP wrote, "We also touched on a few different techniques for mending clothes that includes artistic expression with it."

With several spools of thread and some motivation, they now feel more qualified to do some mending of their own.

Why is this helpful?

Many people immediately turn to purchasing new clothes when rips happen. Learning a few basic sewing techniques can help extend the life of clothes people already own and help people save money.

That can ease pressure on household budgets while also reducing textile waste. When clothes are repaired instead of thrown away, they often get much more use before a replacement becomes necessary.

What can I do?

Many library systems now offer free or low-cost workshops that teach practical, everyday skills.

If your library doesn't, it may still have books or community bulletin boards that can help you get started.

And if a piece of clothing feels truly unfixable, that doesn't mean you have to throw it away. Turning it into rags or using it as furniture stuffing can allow the clothing to have another purpose instead of sitting in a landfill.

What are people saying?

Commenters loved hearing about the OP's experience.

"Libraries are amazing resources. I have borrowed things at the library instead of having to buy them," one commenter wrote.

The OP replied, "One year I tried to calculate how much money I saved by borrowing books from the library, attending free classes, and using their spaces. It was over $7k USD a few years ago."

Another person said, "AWESOME! Having basic skills in fabric mending even if it's just how to fix a seam or replace a hem is invaluable."

"This is why I will always promote libraries to anyone who will listen. They are such great resources for the community," a third commenter wrote.

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