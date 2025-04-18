Woman shares brilliant hack passed down from her grandmother to save money at restaurants: 'This is genius'

"She knows what she wants."

If you have a collection of old medicine bottles hanging around and have no idea what to do with them, one TikToker is here with a neat hack from her grandmother on how to recycle them.

The scoop

Lionhearted & Kind (@thelionheartedkind) shared a video of herself eating a meal with her grandmother with the caption, "When your grandma brings her own coffee creamer in an old medicine bottle."

This recycling hack is simple enough to pull off. You simply need to clean your medicine bottle, pour a bit of creamer into it, and save it in the fridge until you need to take it somewhere.

How it's helping

Recycling medicine bottles is an excellent way to save money on containers and money at restaurants, as some eateries charge extra for things such as coffee creamer.

Medicine bottles are fantastic for holding any small thing, really, such as pins, nails, or screws, making it so people don't have to purchase products to store these items and saving consumers money and time they would've otherwise spent shopping.

Plus, repurposing medicine bottles as storage containers helps reduce waste in already overcrowded landfills and keeps pollution from our oceans. Since medicine bottles are plastic, keeping these items from landfills also reduces health risks to humans, as fewer microplastics are released into soil.

If you don't have anything to store in your medicine bottles, you may be able to use them to make arts and crafts, homemade safety kits, or even tiny ice packs.

Or you can still keep them out of landfills by recycling them. Though most recycling centers are unable to take pill bottles because of their small size, several organizations accept old bottles, including Walgreens and Matthew 25: Ministries.

You can even take things a step further to keep waste out of landfills (and make money) by recycling used electronics and clothing and sending items to organizations such as ThredUp and Trashie.

What everyone's saying

Other users were impressed with this grandma's hack, saying how smart it was.

"This is genius," one user commented.

Another said, "She knows what she wants."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.