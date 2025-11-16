Commenters mock photos of nearly $4 million mansion with strange design: 'Chicken legs'

"I'm guessing the more modest next door neighbors don't love this house."

A Redditor recently spotted an especially tacky home on Zillow and shared it with the r/McMansionH*** community to get feedback.

"Double chicken legs spotted in Ontario," wrote the original poster, referring to the disproportionately skinny columns flanking the front door.

The property is just north of Toronto in the city of Vaughan. It has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms, a two-story library, games room, catering kitchen, wine cellar, and pool with a waterfall.

The property is listed for $5,399,000 CAD (a little over $3,800,000 USD), which is not surprising. Toronto has some of the least affordable homes in North America.

The gas heating used in the Vaughan home contributes both health and safety risks to residents, but that's not the only issue. Building energy use accounts for 31% of emissions in America.

Mansions like this demand much higher heating and cooling to cover their large footprint. This translates into higher maintenance costs and more atmospheric pollution.

That pollution exacerbates a range of extreme weather patterns, including droughts, floods, and heat waves. In risk-prone areas, these trends can either raise insurance premiums to the point of being unaffordable. Insurance providers may even withdraw coverage altogether.

The U.S. Senate Budget Committee projected that this insurance industry trend could lead to a housing collapse akin to 2008's.

For everyone else, it's possible to enjoy cheaper and greener home heating and cooling with heat pumps and solar power.

EnergySage has a free online tool that can connect homeowners to vetted local solar installers. It can save you up to $10,000 on installation costs. Mitsubishi offers a similar tool for those looking to add a heat pump and other HVAC upgrades to the home.

The Reddit community was grossed out by the mansion.

"Why do people spend so much money building a crap house like this?" wrote one commenter.

"I'm guessing the more modest next door neighbors don't love this house," replied another.

