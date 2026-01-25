Onlooker sparks backlash with photo of 'McMansion' with bizarre design: 'Bafflingly ugly'

A homeowner had some notes for their neighbor on the large home they built that has many of the hallmarks of a "McMansion."

In a subreddit dubbed r/McMansionHell, they posted a photo they took with their annotations. They questioned the large layout that appeared to feature major foyers and a garage that stuck out far into the driveway. There was also a glass balcony they dubbed a "child fingerprint absorber."

Photo Credit: Reddit



They also pointed out a palm tree planted in the front yard, noting that the house is, in fact, located in the Pacific Northwest.

The home's size and design elements place it in the McMansion category, which does have several drawbacks. Heating and cooling an overly large home with high ceilings, like the one shared by the OP, can be inefficient and result in higher bills.

McMansions overall require an excess of resources to construct. According to the International Association of Certified Home Inspectors, for every 10 8,000-square-foot homes that are built, seven acres of forest are cut down. They also often use pollution-heavy materials like vinyl, certain paints, and concrete in their construction.

A home is a necessity for all humans, but a home of McMansion size isn't strictly a necessity.

More people are downsizing to tiny homes, which take up less space, require fewer resources to build, and offer major savings on energy consumption.

And they're not cookie-cutter little boxes either. People have made impressive use of reduced space, like a single mom in Australia who created a beautiful home for her children. A group of families has created a tiny community with their tiny homes as well.

Redditors in the comments agreed with the OP on the large house's unusual design.

"When we moved here one of the things I couldn't get over was just how bafflingly ugly the houses are," one person wrote, referring to their location in the Pacific Northwest.

Another took issue with the visual appeal, writing, "I'm just not a fan of front facing garages, especially [with the] large boring doors."

