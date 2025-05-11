Photos of 'castle-inspired' mansion spark outrage across the internet: 'It's so shockingly horrible'

"It is breathtaking indeed. And not in a good way."

One of the major socioeconomic problems throughout the world today is income inequality. Recently, it was revealed that the degree of inequality has surpassed that of the Gilded Age in the late 19th century, and everyday people have clearly noticed.

A very popular subgenre of film and television these days involves rich people getting their comeuppance, and displeasure with the out-of-touch nature of celebrities has skyrocketed. Suffice it to say, ostentatious displays of wealth are not en vogue these days.

Along these lines, a recent post on the McMansion Hell subreddit showcased someone who, in the parlance of our times, simply did not read the room.

Captioned with the statement "Breathtaking castle-inspired residence," the post shows several photos of a so-called McMansion, located in New Zealand. Though it looks perfectly pleasant and normal indoors, the photos of the exterior reveal just how unfortunate this home's existence is, on a number of levels.

In addition to its aesthetically questionable (and definitively not castle-like) design, the outdoor pictures show a driveway made entirely of what looks very much like tar. Juxtaposed against a backdrop of classical New Zealand rolling hills, the entire presentation looks not only drab and unseemly but entirely misjudged.

The construction crew tore up lots of greenery not just to build this house, but to lay down slabs of tar. That ugly, disgusting surface is only going to be a pain for this family to walk on in the summertime and also likely damaged the flora underneath it, which will undoubtedly have ripple effects on the surrounding plant ecosystem.

This family may have wealth, but their expression of it doesn't even serve its ostensible purpose of making people jealous — just amused at the lack of taste and annoyed at the environmental cost of the house's construction.

Commenters tended to back this idea up, mostly mocking the McMansion.

"I want my entire front yard to be blacktop," one user quipped. "I'm sure getting the mail in the middle of the summer is fun," read one not-so-joking response.

"It is breathtaking indeed. And not in a good way," wrote one Redditor.

"It's taking my breath away because it's so shockingly horrible," another proclaimed.

