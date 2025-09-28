Photo of home with 'horrendous construction' sparks backlash: 'This shouldn't be happening'

This McMansion is molting.

This home's archway is falling apart, and it's a troubling trend for McMansions. A Redditor shared a photo of a mansion's crumbling exterior, jokingly writing, "Rare image of McMansion shedding its summer skin."



Photo Credit: Reddit

McMansions are large, mansion-like homes designed to look luxurious, but often lacking in architectural quality. Despite their luxury label, these homes are mass-produced, mismatched, and built with low-quality materials.

McMansions cost millions of dollars, but they're a bad investment. In the long run, homeowners will spend a significant amount of time and money on maintenance and repairs. Not to mention the additional costs of living in a McMansion, like higher energy bills.

For this homeowner, foam and stucco bricks are falling right off the archway. Not only is this visually unappealing, but it's dangerous, too.

McMansions aren't worth the time or trouble — there are many easy and eco-friendly home upgrades that will emulate living in luxury while saving you a ton of money.

Installing an induction stovetop, switching to a heat pump water heater, or re-doing your attic insulation can save you a significant amount of money on your energy bills. Solar panels are another great home upgrade, and unlike McMansions, they're a worthy long-term investment.

Solar can lower your energy bills to as low as $0 a month. Exact savings depend on a few factors, like the size of your solar system and the state you live in, but EnergySage can help you calculate the costs and better estimate savings.

Redditors were shocked by the home's lack of architectural integrity.

"I don't see any masonry ties. Or angle iron. That's a very ambitious curved entrance to not support it correctly," one user stated.

"Horrendous construction detailing to drop stones on visitor's heads," another commenter agreed.

"Thing is, each and every new monstrosity built down there is built using low quality materials using low quality designs often times by laborers who lack the proper skills and training. This shouldn't be happening to a new house," a third Redditor wrote.

