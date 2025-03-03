  • Home Home

Homeowner's maternity leave gardening project hits unexpected obstacle: 'You've got tons of options'

by Sarah Winfrey
Many homeowners dream of creating an oasis of peace and relaxation in their backyards. 

One Texas homeowner is getting the chance to do just that. They posted photos of their extensive yard and asked how they, as a beginner, could use four months of maternity leave to plant native species and create the haven they've always wanted. 

They may need to do more work than they'd planned, though, as one of the first commenters noted, "Definitely remove all the invasive English ivy growing up the trees. Ivy was growing up my trees when I moved into my house too."

English ivy is an invasive species in Texas. The National Invasive Species Information Center explains that invasive species come from somewhere else and can damage the naturally occurring wildlife in the new area. The U.S. Forest Service says that they do this by disrupting food chains, degrading the habitat, and thriving in difficult conditions. 

Fortunately, this homeowner, like others who have similar species, has options. Once they rid the area of the invasive species, they can plant a native lawn. This means researching their area and planting things like buffalo grass, moss, or clover, rather than traditional green grasses. Natural lawns use less water and don't require as many chemicals to grow well and thrive because they were literally born to live in the conditions that exist. 

After that, they can visit their local garden center to find even more native species to plant. They can find trees, bushes, shrubs, flowers and more that were designed to live in their local area. 

Other Redditors support the original poster's project. 

"You've got tons of options!" one person said

"So jealous!! Definitely do some research on part shade or shade-loving natives," another added

"Have fun and your yard is full of possibilities!" one Redditor commented. "Seeing that I'm way north, the only thing I can add is to plant based on microclimates in your yard. I say this from experience as I have lost a few plants due to planting in the wrong place."

