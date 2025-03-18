Onlookers stunned by enormous yacht spotted near city waterfront: 'Looks really familiar for some reason'

A Reddit post showing a massive yacht with a helicopter landing pad docked in San Diego has caught the attention of local residents.

The post, titled "Whose yacht/helicopter is here now?" features a video panning across a massive private vessel taking up considerable space in the harbor. The video has gathered several comments as locals speculate about who might own such an extravagant vehicle.

In the clip, the poster captures the scale of the yacht — it appears to be long, with multiple decks and a helicopter landing pad on top. The luxury vessel stands out dramatically against the backdrop of the San Diego waterfront, drawing curious onlookers and online attention.

Private yachts of this size have a substantial environmental footprint. Large vessels typically burn through hundreds of gallons of fuel per hour when operating, releasing harmful substances into our oceans and air. The addition of a private helicopter multiplies this effect.

These vessels often consume more resources in a day than an average household does in months. The space that one private yacht takes up could have accommodated numerous smaller boats that serve more people with far less environmental harm.

Reactions from the Reddit community ranged from humor to concern.

One commenter wrote: "Watched the video and thought that yacht looks really familiar for some reason. Went back to my photos from our Cabo trip the week of May 15 and found it!" The commenter also added a picture of the same yacht anchored near a beach.

"Sorry guys I couldn't find parking anywhere else," another joked.

A third simply commented: "sorry environment."The discussion shows how shared concerns about our resources can unite communities. By noticing and talking about these issues, we all become more aware of our choices and their impact on the places we love.

