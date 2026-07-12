In Maryland, one overlooked chore helped a backyard gardener grow this season's biggest carrots

Sometimes, better results do not require fancy equipment, just a simple step done consistently.

A Maryland gardener's midsummer harvest is giving viewers a vivid reminder of just how much food can come from a backyard plot — and how one easy-to-forget task can make a big difference.

In a satisfying garden walkthrough, a content creator showed off baskets of homegrown produce before revealing the simple reason this year's carrots turned out especially large.

What happened?

In a TikTok video, the Maryland-based VeryGoodGardening (@verygoodgardening) gathered a wide range of crops from the garden, including garlic, potatoes, peppers, tomatoes, carrots, beans, cucumbers, squash, and raspberries.

The standout moment came when the creator began pulling up thick, colorful carrots.

"So lesson learned. You get bigger carrots when you thin them out," the creator said. "I knew that, but I forgot every year. But this year, I actually did it. And look at how big my carrots are."

The video also captured a familiar backyard gardening reality: dealing with pests without giving up. At one point, the creator spotted what appeared to be a squash vine borer and quickly removed it.

One commenter wrote, "The amount of people (me included) being so invested in a random person's garden harvests needs to be studied."

Why does it matter?

One of gardening's biggest appeals is the chance to save money on produce people already buy regularly.

A productive garden can help offset the cost of carrots, tomatoes, peppers, beans, cucumbers, and herbs over the course of a growing season.

Fresh-picked produce often tastes better than store-bought produce that was shipped and shelved days earlier. That is especially true for crops like tomatoes, raspberries, and carrots, which can lose flavor quickly after harvest.

Gardening can benefit people in other ways, too. Digging, weeding, harvesting, and watering provide light physical activity, while spending time outdoors and tending plants can support mental health and reduce stress.

Even small successes — like finally pulling up the "big carrots" you were hoping for — can feel deeply rewarding.

The video also shows how practical knowledge builds over time. Sometimes, better results do not require fancy equipment, just a simple step done consistently.

What can I do?

Starting small is often the easiest way in.

A few containers or raised beds can be enough to begin growing your own food, especially with beginner-friendly crops such as tomatoes, peppers, bush beans, lettuce, and herbs.

Spacing and thinning matter, particularly for root vegetables.

Carrots, beets, and radishes need room to develop underground, so removing some seedlings early can help the remaining plants grow larger.

As the creator put it while lifting a giant bulb from the soil, "Oh, my gosh, it's massive."

"Absolutely my favorite harvest so far, and I think it's because of the carrots."

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