Maryland gardener starts digging potatoes, and ends up with her favorite backyard harvest yet

"It's pretty hot out here, so I'm gonna try and do this as fast as possible."

A Maryland gardener set out to dig a few potatoes and ended up showing the kind of backyard abundance that makes home growing look especially worthwhile.

What happened?

In a TikTok video, a Maryland gardener takes viewers through a single harvest packed with produce, herbs, and berries. As Very Good Gardening (@verygoodgardening) showed, the haul included potatoes, black and golden raspberries, chamomile, blueberries, snap peas, broccoli, Swiss chard, kohlrabi, and several kinds of celery.

Potatoes are the first crop she harvests, after opening the video with, "it's a beautiful day, but it's pretty hot out here, so I'm gonna try and do this as fast as possible." While digging, she uncovers one standout spud and reacts: "oh my gosh this is a big potato look at that."

At one point, the gardener notices an oregano plant growing on its own. She says she "did not plant" it and calls the surprise "so funny."

"This is definitely my favorite harvest of the season so far," she concludes.

Why does it matter?

The range of crops is part of what makes the haul stand out. A single backyard harvest like this can help reduce grocery costs, especially when it includes pricier items such as berries, herbs, and broccoli.

Produce picked at peak ripeness often tastes better than store-bought versions that may have traveled long distances before reaching kitchen tables.

Gardening can provide light physical activity, time outdoors, and a mental reset that many people find calming. Even a short harvest involves bending, digging, carrying, and walking, along with the satisfaction of eating food grown at home.

A diverse home garden can also reduce packaging waste and make households a little less reliant on fluctuating produce prices. When gardeners learn to manage weeds and pests naturally, they may also avoid unnecessary chemical use while still keeping crops productive.

What are people saying?

Commenters had plenty of praise for the OP as well as questions about the harvest.

"How many acres do you have?" one asked. "Your videos are inspirational to this fellow Marylander!"

"What does a golden raspberry taste like?" another asked, and one more wanted to know, "What do you use Chamomile for?"

"I'd love to see videos now of what you eat in a day/what recipes you cook with your garden," added another.

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