Online grocery store creates game-changing solution to major issue with US food supply — here's how it works

It could save you big on your grocery bill.

by Laurelle Stelle
Photo Credit: Instagram

Every day, a shocking amount of food and other perishable products end up in landfills across the United States. 

You might guess that these items are expired, and some of them are. However, in many cases, they are still within their sell-by dates and are perfectly usable. They've just been marked as surplus — a side effect of a supply chain that can't operate 100% efficiently. Rather than sell those items, retailers toss them out and mark up the remainder to make up for the loss.

Online grocery store Martie has created a solution to this massive problem — one that can help save you up to 70% on your grocery bill, all while having your shopping delivered right to your door.

Martie founders Louise Fritjofsson and Kari Morris estimate that 30-40% of food in the U.S. goes to waste, and much of it is thrown out as surplus. That includes items thrown away when the manufacturer updates packaging, seasonal and holiday goods, and overstock from stores that ordered too much.

Rather than let those items go to waste, Martie buys up the surplus and sells it at a discount. You can find incredible savings on goods that are unexpired, safe, and high-quality. This keeps those same items out of landfills, easing the burden on the global food production system — and they'll even be shipped to you in an adorable package.

The selection doesn't stop at snacks. Olaplex hair care products, a Tom Ford fragrance, and many other well-known brand items are available through Martie, with the savings listed on everything. 

When it comes to clothes and household décor, you can buy secondhand, but for perishables, buying surplus from Martie is a great way to minimize waste and save money

What single change would make the biggest dent in your personal food waste?

Not buying food I don't need 🧐

Freezing my food before it goes bad 🧊

Using my leftovers more effectively 🍲

Composting my food scraps 🌱

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

