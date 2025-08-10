Garden expert shares surprising solution to protect plants from pests: 'Never knew that'

"Thank you so much."

There are plenty of benefits to gardening — fresh, flavorful food, fewer grocery store runs, and a serious mental health boost from spending time outdoors. But even the best garden setups can run into one common frustration: pests.

One gardener on TikTok found a clever way to fight back using an unexpected ally — marigolds.

The scoop

In a viral post, TikToker Joe's Garden (@joesgarden) walks through his garden to show off his pest management trick: planting marigolds near high-value crops to lure pests away.

"These flowers are about to be sacrificed," he jokes, pointing to a small cluster of bright orange-red blooms.

Marigolds are known for repelling certain bugs, but they also serve as a "trap crop" — drawing in pests like slugs and keeping them away from more delicate or expensive plants, such as cabbage. Even if the flowers survive the onslaught, Joe notes, they're still useful: "You can boil them for a natural dye."

How it's helping

This gardening hack doesn't just protect your crops — it helps you grow healthier produce without resorting to chemical pest control. That can mean saving money on pesticides and getting better-tasting, chemical-free food straight from your garden.

Gardening itself has tons of perks. Studies link gardening to better physical health, lower stress levels, and higher fiber intake. And it's not just good for your body — it's good for the planet, too. Growing your own food reduces the demand for store-bought produce that's often grown with synthetic chemicals and shipped long distances, cutting down on pollution and waste.

Thinking about starting a garden of your own? It's easier than you might think — and your tastebuds, well-being, and the environment will thank you.

What everyone's saying

Fellow gardeners were quick to show their appreciation for the tip.

"Never knew that," one user said.

Another added a heartfelt, "Thank you so much."

A third offered yet another benefit: "They're also good to eat!"

