Infuriating photos of neighboring houses spark outrage online: 'I'd personally be ashamed'

"Sometimes I feel guilty about having too much stuff in my studio apartment."

by Veronica Booth
An aerial photo of a 5,000-square-foot mansion beside a 50,000-square-foot mansion sparked a conversation about overconsumption.

A photo of a 5,000-square-foot mansion beside a 50,000-square-foot mansion sparked a conversation about overconsumption on Reddit. 

A user posted the aerial picture to the r/Anticonsumption subreddit and wrote in the caption, "I'd personally be ashamed of living [in] something like that, knowing others are unhoused."

Photo Credit: Reddit

To make matters a little more infuriating, a commenter replied, "The owner was found guilty of pulling the largest tax fraud in the history of Western Pennsylvania."

People aren't happy to see someone hoarding so much space and energy while also dodging taxes. According to Union Progress, the mansion's owner, Joe Nocito, cost the United States government $93 million. 

There's nothing wrong with living in a comfortable house, but commenters felt it crossed a line. A 50,000-square-foot mansion is enough space for 10 families.

This kind of property can also be wasteful, requiring excessive water for landscaping and energy for heating, cooling, and electricity. The amount of pollution created and water used on this property is likely disproportionate to the number of people living in the home.

It's similar to the issues people have with the ultra-rich's use of private jets. According to PBS News, a 2024 study found that 1.8% of all aviation pollution is generated by private jets. It's a small percentage, but the real issue is that it's a tiny group creating these polluting gases. 

As PBS put it, "It's a matter of fairness and priorities." 

Why should the top 1% be allowed to create 16% of the world's carbon pollution? No one thinks Nocito and the rest of the 1% should be living in tents — but they don't need 50,000 square feet each either. 

A commenter replied, "Both prob have 4-5 people living in them."

One commenter wrote, "Sometimes I feel guilty about having too much stuff in my studio apartment. Like, I still think that I consume too much, and I live in a single room."

This epitomizes the problem people have. While the vast majority of people try to consume less, reuse more, and reduce pollution, a select group of super-wealthy people create pollution and consume with abandon.

