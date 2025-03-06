Homeowner searches for advice after outdated HVAC causes life-threatening situation: 'I've never seen a failure that severe'

If you're on the fence about switching from a gas-powered HVAC system to an electric alternative, this Reddit post might just sway you.

In the r/hvacadvice forum, one person shared pictures of their parents' Goodman furnace, which had severely malfunctioned.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"They had a 10 year old gas furnace burning nonstop," the original poster detailed. "They smelled burning plastic and called the fire department immediately. The thermostat was turned off yet it continued to burn.

"Fire department put out the fire and noticed it was minutes away from igniting the gas line. They had to turn the gas off to the whole house, as the valve shutoff handle was melted!"



The images illustrated how close to disaster the householders were, with some commenters theorizing it could have been caused by a lack of maintenance. Despite that, the OP was on the hunt for a fix rather than a replacement of the system.

An electric-powered heat pump, on the other hand, would avoid the burning of gas that produces planet-warming pollution and releases harmful toxins into homes. Should a heat pump fail, it also won't bring the risk of a gas explosion.

According to the International Energy Agency, a heat pump extracts heat from the air or the ground and then amplifies and transfers the heat to where it is needed. Many heat pumps also provide cooling, offering a helpful solution no matter the season.

Heat pumps are far more energy efficient than traditional HVAC technology, too, which can help reduce energy bills in the long term.

But where do you start when trying to make the switch? EnergySage's heat pump marketplace can connect you with local providers and installers and allow you to compare prices to get the best deal.

If the upfront cost seems prohibitive, remember that there are incentives available from the U.S. government that can save you up to $2,000 — not to mention discounts via state-specific initiatives. But you'll need to act fast, as President Donald Trump has said he wants to revoke these money-saving benefits.

Redditors noted that the OP's parents were extremely lucky the problem wasn't worse.

"I've never seen a failure that severe!" said one person, an "approved technician."

"Seems like the gas valve was stuck open," another added. "Very rare, but definitely scary situation."

