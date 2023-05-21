TikToker tests Kim Kardashian-approved hack for removing makeup stains from your clothes: ‘Let’s see’

Whether cluttered countertops or clumsiness is the culprit, getting makeup stains on clothes is all too common — and one of the hardest stains to remove.

But before throwing out your foundation-stained jeans, try this TikToker’s brilliant makeup-removing hack using a product you likely already have in your bathroom: shaving cream.

The scoop

Whether it’s a swipe of lipstick or a drop of liquid blush, makeup stains are notoriously difficult to clean. In a popular TikTok video, Christy Keane (@christykeanecan) shares a stain-removing technique using shaving cream.

Inspired by advice from Kim Kardashian, Keane put this shaving cream hack to the test.

“My absolute favorite flares have this stain on them,” Keane says in the TikTok. “I’ve washed these things, I keep trying, and it’s not working. So let’s see.”

After trial and error with different shaving creams, Keane discovers the Gillette Series Moisturizing Shave Gel works best for this stain-removing technique.

Keane applies a small amount of shaving cream directly over the stain on her jeans. Using a damp washcloth, she scrubs the stain until it disappears.

Wash your clothes like normal to remove shaving cream residue afterward, and your clothes will be stain-free and look brand new.

How it’s helping

This shaving cream hack can save some of your favorite items from the trash and expand the lifespan of your clothes. The next time you get a stubborn stain on your lucky shirt or your most flattering dress, you may not have to get rid of it.

You’ll also be able to save some money by keeping your clothes longer. The average American family spends about $1,700 on clothes every year, and the costs of rebuying clothes can add up.

Holding onto clothes longer can also have environmental benefits. The average American consumer throws out 82 pounds of clothes annually, adding up to over 11 million tons of textile waste heading to landfills each year.

While it may be tempting to toss a stained item, all it takes is a little elbow grease and some shaving cream to keep your clothes in your closet and out of a landfill.

What everyone’s saying

TikTokers were impressed by this simple stain remover in the comment section and wish they had known it sooner.

“Darn, I threw away a couple of great pieces because of makeup,” one user said.

“I’ll give that a try,” another TikToker added.

