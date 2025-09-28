  • Home Home

Gardener shares ancient maintenance method: 'Keeping your plants nice and hydrated'

by Kelsey Kovner
Photo Credit: TikTok

Winter may be approaching in the Northern Hemisphere, but it is always good to learn about ancient gardening techniques. One TikTok user showed how to utilize an affordable ancient irrigation method with just a couple of terra-cotta pots.  

The scoop

Humblebee House (@mygardenburner) is a TikToker who shares gardening content with more than 50,000 followers. In one clip, he showed his favorite technique for making an olla with two terra-cotta pots. "Keeping your plants nice and hydrated" is easy with this cheap DIY, he explained.

@mygardenburner It's growing season so here's how to make cheap DIY ollas. Happy growing! #garden #gardening #gardendiy #gardendesign #gardentip #gardentips #gardenhack #gardenhack #fyp #mygardenburner ♬ original sound - Humblebee House

To make your own olla, you will need two pots, some aquarium sealant, and a bit of moldable glue. Start by placing some of the moldable glue in one of the drainage holes, then use the aquarium sealant to glue the two pots together upside down. The original poster prefers the aquarium sealant over silicone because it is nontoxic.

After curing for 24 hours, you can use your new olla in your garden to start adding moisture to your soil. 

How it's helping

Ollas are unglazed ceramic pots submerged below the ground that have been used for thousands of years to keep soil moist. The University of California writes: "The effectiveness of olla irrigation lies in the interaction between soil moisture and the plant's roots. This dynamic creates a unique suction force, where the plant's roots 'pull' the water out of the olla if the soil is dry."

Keeping your soil moist in this way can minimize your need for traditional watering, saving you time and money. With quality irrigation, you may be able to increase your yields, saving money on groceries during the growing season. Many people can harvest around $600 worth of produce annually with just a small upfront cost.

Not only does gardening save you time and money, but it can also increase your fiber intake and reduce your stress. 

What everyone's saying

TikTokers were impressed with this DIY.

"Thank you for this," one person wrote.

Someone else shared their experience: "I made these last year, and they've been great!"

Another commenter asked: "How many plants does this feed?" In response, the OP said: "It waters around a foot radius around the pot, so as many plants fit around that."

