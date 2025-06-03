Gardener captures adorable footage of unexpected insect swarm at backyard blooms: 'It's definitely a party'

"I love how they roll around in the fallen parts."

A Reddit user shared an adorable video of bees collecting pollen from one of the Southern magnolias in their garden — and other gardeners are loving it.

In the "r/gardening" subreddit, a poster shared, "My magnolia bring all the bees to the yard," alongside a video.

Dozens of commenters were delighted by the video, and many expressed their love for the helpful pollinators that visit their yards.

Bees are some of our most important pollinators, helping fertilize about 35% of global crop production, according to the World Economic Forum.

Unfortunately, they are increasingly at risk, as colonies have seen massive losses in recent years due to the effects of climate change, such as disrupted bloom cycles or difficulty adapting to rising temperatures. This is not only devastating to the insects, but it impacts our food supply, too, which has a ripple effect on our grocery costs.

You can help pollinators at home by rewilding your yard (i.e., switching your garden to all native plants). Native plants are the foundation of a healthy ecosystem. They attract and benefit native wildlife like local bee populations, which in turn helps maintain the surrounding environment.

Rewilding your yard is not just good for the bees. Introducing native plants to your garden is also easy on your wallet. Making the change to a natural lawn, for example, can save you up to $225 on water bills and $100 in fertilizer every year.

Reddit users showed their appreciation for the original poster's magnolia and bee visitors. Some even asked for and exchanged advice on how to grow healthy flowers themselves.

"Oh, it's definitely a party!" one person commented about the bees.

"I love how they roll around in the fallen parts, don't know if they are disoriented or blissed out or both (honeybees seem to really love magnolia)," another wrote.

