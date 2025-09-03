Mansions across Las Vegas are adding this high-tech renovation: 'I can connect to my house from anywhere'

The New American Home includes solar panels and battery storage.

The 2025 version of the demo abode, located in Henderson, Nevada, is a showcase of the cleaner energy trend happening in the luxury home sector in nearby Sin City, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Sun West Custom Homes owner Daniel Coletti designed the state-of-the-art digs for the International Builders' Show. A photo of it shared by Pro Builder calls to mind a desert version of Frank Lloyd Wright's Fallingwater, thanks mostly to the overlapping rectangular architecture.

While Wright invited the resident mountain waterfall to run through his Western Pennsylvania home, Coletti's modern dwelling draws in free sunrays that shine on Las Vegas for nearly 300 days a year, per the Review-Journal.

It's a clean-energy hack happening all over the country, according to EnergySage, a free resource that can help you compare quotes and pro installers, as well as secure all available incentives while they last.

"I can connect to my house from anywhere," Coletti said in the story. He heavily researched solar before adding it to the large project.

"I can see how much energy my solar panels are generating, how much electricity is going into the battery-storage system, and how much power my home is consuming."

EnergySage estimated that the average panel system in Nevada costs just over $26,300, with a six-year payback period and nearly $80,000 in 25-year savings.

That's with applicable tax breaks that are now set to expire at the end of 2025. As a result, fast action can secure thousands in savings.

Nevada leaders are working to have 50% of the state's power coming from renewables by 2030. The BBC reported in 2024 that Las Vegas could soon be known as "Solar City" instead, as a growing number of resorts and other properties are adding panels.

Luxury homebuilders have been monitoring government tax and trade policies as they plan their projects. As Blue Heron Design Build CEO Tyler Jones told the Review-Journal, sometimes a showy new kitchen countertop will be the budget priority.

"The interest in rooftop solar power systems is high, but the take rate is not as high," Jones said in the story. "When people look at other features, like custom finishes that they want to build into their luxury homes, a lot of the time solar power and battery-storage systems are added later."

For its part, home solar can reduce or eliminate household utility costs, especially when combined with a battery backup. It's an investment that can add up to 10% to a home's value, as well. And since the panels last for more than 30 years, they hold their worth long after surface-level finishes lose their luster.

It's all in addition to having a cleaner home that produces less heat-trapping air pollution, linked by NASA to growing risks for severe weather that's already being realized around the world.

Adding heat pumps, efficient water heaters, and LED lights are all ways to improve your home's energy use. On the solar front, EnergySage has a mapping tool that lets customers compare quotes and incentives by state. It's another service that can help you maximize the savings in Solar — ahem — Sin City, and elsewhere.

The company also helps people maximize their savings by allowing them to see what installers would charge for heat pump installations, popular appliances to pair with home solar panels. A free quotes comparison tool makes it easy for homeowners to find an HVAC system for their specific needs and budget.

In Henderson, Coletti's showcase home also includes many other energy-efficient features.

"When I am away from the home or on vacation, I can turn off features and appliances that are not being used," Coletti said in the Review-Journal. "Power shedding is a new feature offered within the luxury market."

