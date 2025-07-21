Woman shares clever hack using old soap bottles: 'Much needed'

Saving the pump from a popular soap brand could make your showering experience much easier.

A Reddit user took to the r/LushCosmetics subreddit to share that the pump from Mrs. Meyer's hand soap will fit on the Lush shower gel bottles.

The scoop

Lush brand shower gel comes with a pop-up cap. To get the product out, you have to turn the bottle and squeeze.

Photo Credit: Reddit

As the original poster notes, using the pump from the soap can help avoid a crinkled up bottle of shower gel or having to balance the gel upside down to get the last dollop of gel to settle into the cap.

The post comes with a picture of the empty Mrs. Meyer's hand soap bottle and the Lush shower gel with the Mrs. Meyer's soap pump installed on top. Unfortunately, there is no great solution for what to do with the original cap from the Lush product.

One commenter wrote, "This is a much needed hack that I can appreciate!"

How it's helping

Purchasing pumps for the bottles on their own could cost a few extra dollars, but repurposing one from a soap dispenser that you already bought can save money and avoid the soap dispenser's pump from ending up in the landfill, even if the bottle might be recyclable.

According to WWF, a plastic straw takes about 200 years to break down in a landfill. The plastic of the pump is likely to take as long or longer.

Excess waste is leading landfills to hit capacity. NewTechRecycling estimated in 2024 that landfills in the United States could reach capacity in 18 years.

Keeping plastics out of the trash also helps keep plastic out of the ocean. Our World in Data estimates that 0.5% of the plastic produced yearly ends up in the oceans, which amounts to about 1.7 million tons of plastic every year. Only 9% of plastic produced is recycled.

What everyone's saying

The Reddit post received almost 1,000 upvotes and 40 comments. Many comments were positive or offered additional related tips.

One commenter added that the Method brand soap pumps also fit.

The hack was well-received. One commenter praised the poster, saying, "You wonderful human, you! Doing the real work for us. Bless you."

