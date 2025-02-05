Woman calls out lack of empathy toward LA wildfire victims: 'I don't understand how people can be so cruel'

The L.A. wildfires have completely devastated the region, burning over 50,000 acres of land and killing at least 29 people.

In a viral video, TikToker Ashleigh Carter (@ashweecarter) expressed frustration with some people's insensitive response to the recent L.A. wildfires.

"I'm just glad that I don't have the disease that compels people to see a major city in the U.S. completely engulfed in flames and their first thought is to say, 'Well, they have a lot of money out there, so they can just rebuild,'" Carter said with an eye roll. "I'm just glad I don't have whatever the f*** that is."

Starting on January 7, the L.A. wildfires have completely devastated the region, burning over 50,000 acres of land and killing at least 29 people, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Tens of thousands of structures have burned to the ground, many of them homes. What's more, insurance companies revoked policies months beforehand, causing an insurance crisis for L.A. homeowners.

Animals are affected by out-of-control wildfires too, though the ecological effects are still unknown. Morgan Tingley, a professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, told Vox that not much is known about animal behavior during fires.

However, between burned habitats, smoke inhalation, and increasing warming of the planet, it's safe to say they're adversely affected.

Harmful pollutants warm the planet's atmosphere, cause drier and hotter conditions, and make it easier for wildfires to spread. Last November, there were unprecedented wildfires in downstate New York and New Jersey, though the L.A. fires have had more far-reaching devastation.

The TikTok racked up over 100k likes and 3,000 comments, most supporting Ashleigh's point. Commenters were angered and disheartened over the lack of empathy shown toward the wildfire's victims.

One user said, "The pain of this world is literally so heavy … I don't understand how people can be so cruel."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.







