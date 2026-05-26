Longtime Amazon customer quits after nearly 20 years, calls it a 'reset' in viral Reddit post

"This is the way."

For one longtime Amazon customer, quitting the retail giant did not feel like a sacrifice. It felt like a reset.

In a post on Reddit's r/Anticonsumption subreddit, the shopper explained they had maintained an Amazon account since 2006 before finally deciding to "close the shutters" and walk away.

The user described the move as both personal and practical, saying that they now plan to spend more money on secondhand goods and local businesses instead of relying on Amazon for everyday purchases.

"I'm happy to pay a little more for personal service rather than electrical transactions," they wrote.

The post quickly resonated with others in the community, earning hundreds of upvotes and drawing supportive comments from people who said they had also stepped away from Amazon.

"This is the way," one commenter wrote. "I've been off Amazon for over a year and a half, don't miss it."

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The discussion highlights a broader question about what convenience actually costs.

Cheap products delivered quickly can sometimes wear out faster, while impulse buying may encourage people to spend more than they realize.

Shopping locally or in person often leads to better purchases overall because customers can inspect items firsthand and avoid low-quality products.

"You're more likely to come away with a product that's been expertly crafted from solid, natural materials, which will last much longer than the cheap plastic version, and quietly biodegrade when its time is up," one user argued.

That kind of durability can reduce waste and save money over time by cutting down on repeat purchases.

Others focused on a less obvious consumer benefit: peace of mind.

The Reddit thread also offered a realistic blueprint for anyone curious about cutting back.

Some commenters also noted that alternatives such as eBay can still help when a local option is not available.

Another practical step is to question whether "fast" actually saves time or money.

Waiting a little longer, consolidating purchases, or buying used can reduce unnecessary spending and make each purchase more intentional.

For readers who are not ready to close an account outright, even trimming back orders could help break the habit of treating one-click shopping as the default.

"See you in the charity shops!" the original poster concluded.

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