Homeowner shares honest review after testing out innovative kitchen appliance: 'I always wanted to buy this'

One homeowner gave followers an honest look at a popular countertop gadget that promises to turn everyday food scraps into rich, plant-ready soil in just a few hours.

In a TikTok, creator Olivia Gudaniec (@oliviagudaniec) tested the Lomi, a compact composting appliance that uses heat and oxygen to break down kitchen waste. The small but powerful machine can process fruit peels, vegetable scraps, and coffee grounds into a nutrient-rich blend that helps keep food out of landfills. With landfills already overflowing, this helps prevent the release of methane, a planet-overheating gas.

"Lomi turns your food waste into plant food in less than four hours!" she says.

After running a full cycle, Olivia reveals the finished compost and explains that it's best used at the base of plants, rather than sprinkled on top. This is a small but useful tip, she says, as she noticed mold growth in previous trials.

Her candid review gives viewers a practical sense of how the Lomi fits into daily life. Composting at home saves gardeners money on fertilizer, reduces waste, and makes kitchen cleanups easier. Plus, because the Lomi runs quietly and odor-free, it's especially appealing for apartment dwellers or anyone short on outdoor space.

If you're interested in composting your food scraps with a convenient method, electric composters are part of a growing trend of smart sustainability. They offer a clever way for households to cut down on waste without upending their routines. By diverting food scraps from landfills, users can generate healthy fertilizer for their own gardens and plants while reducing harmful pollution.

The clip interested curious viewers. "I've been doing the quick mode. I wonder after quick if I could use longer one and get same results," one commenter shared. Olivia said: "I was mixing it with soil and it seemed okay… but after further research, yes, it's best to do it on the longest setting (I turn it on overnight)." Another user added, "I always wanted to buy this!!"

