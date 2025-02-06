  • Home Home

Home cook makes a jaw-dropping discovery at secondhand store: 'I couldn't say no'

"Great find! I have the exact same red one."

by Thomas Godwin
“Great find! I have the exact same red one."

Photo Credit: Reddit

It's really too bad that cultural attitudes, social status viewpoints, and perceptions of quality lead some people to spurn the idea of shopping at thrift stores. 

As one Redditor discovered, massive deals exist that eclipse anything frugal consumers might find on eBay or Black Friday sales. In this case, the item is a Lodge 6-quart, enameled, cast-iron Dutch oven that normally retails for around $90

Photo Credit: Reddit

The poster noted they paid $6.49 for the item at Savers and added in the comments, "I picked up the red one since I couldn't say no for $6.49 but I left the other one for someone else. I personally don't like buying from a thrift store for the sole intention of reselling so I resisted getting both."

As the original poster noted, some thrifters take the self-serving approach of reselling underpriced items at a much higher rate, which can hurt those who are thrifting for personal reasons. 

Cast iron, even coated in a thin layer of enamel, is highly durable, cost-effective, and versatile, with excellent heat retention and distribution efficiency. At six quarts, it's the perfect size to cook a meal for a mid-sized family. 

The benefits don't end there either. Thrifting can save a ton of money, especially for the things people need the most. It also keeps many of these items from ending up in a landfill. 

Watch now: Netflix chef and bestselling author talks about why she's in love with new cooking technique

Leaving the second Dutch oven behind was smart thinking on the OP's part. Another Redditor posted in response, "Great find! I have the exact same red one. But paid retail ($75). Use it only for baking bread. It's a great cast iron Dutch oven."

There's a vast gulf between $6.49 and $75, especially for some consumers looking for high-quality cookware at a substantially reduced price. It's not always easy to find. 

Hopefully, someone who really needs it finds the other one. Of course, that was the entire point for the OP: "Hopefully someone is as happy as me when they find that beautiful Dutch oven!"

What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

Cheaper clothes 🤑

Trendier items 😎

Reduced environmental impact 🌎

I don't thrift 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x