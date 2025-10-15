  • Home Home

Homeowner shares stunning photo of unexpected guest in plants: 'Little garden guardian'

by Leslie Sattler
Photo Credit: Reddit

A gardener on Reddit shared a photo of an unexpected helper keeping their plants healthy and bug-free.

The Redditor uploaded a picture to the r/gardening community showing a bright green lizard perched among garden foliage. "I have this guy to thank for the lack of pests in my garden, probably," they wrote.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The image shows what appears to be a gecko resting on leaves. One commenter identified it more accurately as a green anole. These small lizards are native to the southeastern United States and feed on insects, spiders, and other tiny creatures that might otherwise damage garden plants.

Switching from traditional grass lawns to native plantings creates habitats for helpful creatures like lizards while saving you money and time. Native plants suited to your gardening zone need far less water than typical grass, which can lower your utility bills by hundreds of dollars per year. You'll also spend less time mowing, fertilizing, and maintaining your yard.

Native gardens require minimal upkeep once established. They give food and shelter to pollinators like bees and butterflies, which help protect our food supply by pollinating crops. Replacing part of your lawn with alternatives like native wildflowers, clover, buffalo grass, or xeriscaping can deliver these benefits.

Reddit users loved the lizard photo.

"What a photogenic little garden guardian," one person commented.

Another shared their own experience, saying: "Definitely a Green Anole. There were a lot of these around my old beach trailer when I was young. I have a few that live near me and like to hang out on the fence during warm days."

A third commenter added an international perspective, writing: "In Japan, it's considered good luck to have a house gecko, as they eat all the bugs and small pests. I personally would prefer an outdoor garden pal, such as yours! Love it!"

How would you describe your gardening skills?

I can grow anything 😎

I can grow some stuff 🧑‍🌾

I don't kill every plant 😬

I shouldn't be allowed near plants ☠️

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


