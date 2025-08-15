Off-grid homeowner gives inside look at morning routine in the desert: 'This is the life'

While certainly not for everybody, living off the grid can provide a simple and eco-friendly existence without producing unnecessary energy waste.

And to demonstrate that the lifestyle doesn't require sacrificing all modern comforts, off-gridder and TikToker Mzahni J (@mzahnij) shared a slice-of-life video while going through her morning routine.

"Spend a morning with me in our self made tiny home, off grid in the desert," she wrote. From washing her face in their outdoor bathroom to kicking back and watching Netflix on her TV, the TikToker proved that living off the grid doesn't mean living in the dark.

"Very thankful for slow/peaceful mornings," she added.

Off-grid homes primarily rely on renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, or hydropower. This can significantly reduce your reliance on fossil fuels and the associated pollution. Many off-gridders implement clever strategies to make the most of their surroundings and save money, including rainwater harvesting, gray water recycling, and composting toilets to minimize water usage and waste production.

As one of the best ways to make off-grid living possible, installing solar panels can be the ultimate home energy hack. Not only can it reduce your carbon impact, but it can also bring your cost of energy down dramatically. EnergySage provides a free service that can make it easy to compare quotes from vetted local installers and help you save up to $10,000 on solar installations.

You can increase your energy independence after going solar by using other eco-friendly electric appliances such as heat pumps. Mitsubishi Electric can help you find the affordable heat pump that will work best for you and your home.

Down in the comments section, a few users appeared to appreciate the TikToker's eco-friendly lifestyle.

"Such a beautiful, simple life," wrote one user.

"This is the life!!!" exclaimed another commenter.

